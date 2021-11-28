Motor racing-Williams F1 founder Frank Williams dies aged 79
Frank Williams, the founder and former team principal of the Williams Racing Formula One team, died aged 79 on Sunday, the team announced.
"After being admitted into hospital on Friday, Sir Frank, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family," Williams said in a statement.
