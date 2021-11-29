Left Menu

Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 29-11-2021 08:32 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 08:32 IST
Honduran opposition candidate leads election, initial results show
  • Honduras

Initial results of the Honduran presidential election on Sunday showed opposition leftist candidate Xiomara Castro with a clear lead over ruling party contender Nasry Asfura, a preliminary partial tally of votes by the national electoral council showed.

With votes from just over 16% of ballot boxes counted, Castro, the wife of former President Manuel Zelaya, had 53.4% support, while Asfura had 34%, the electoral council said.

