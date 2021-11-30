Putin says he hasn't decided whether to run again for president in 2024
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-11-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 18:07 IST
Russia's Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he had yet to decide whether he would run again for president when his current term ends in 2024.
Putin has been in power as president or prime minister since the turn of the century, making him the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin. In April he signed legislation that allows him to run for two more six-year terms following changes to the constitution last year.
