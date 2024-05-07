Mayawati removes nephew Akash Anand as BSP national coordinator and her 'successor'

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati announced on Tuesday the removal of her nephew Akash Anand from the position of national coordinator and her 'political successor'. Mayawati said she is taking the decision in the "larger interest" of the party and Anand is being removed from the positions till he attains "full maturity."

"It is known that BSP, besides being a party, is also a movement for self-respect and self-esteem of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and social change for which Shri Kanshi Ram ji and I have dedicated our entire lives and a new generation is also being prepared to give it momentum," Mayawati said in a social media post on X. The four-time Chief Minister said that Akash Anand's father Anand Kumar will continue to fulfill his responsibilities in the party and BSP will work to take forward the caravan of Bhimrao Ambedkar,

"In the same sequence, along with promoting other people in the party, I declared Shri Akash Anand as the National Coordinator and her successor, but in the larger interest of the party and the movement, he is being removed from both these important responsibilities until he attains full maturity," the former CM said. "While his father Shri Anand Kumar will continue to fulfill his responsibilities in the party and the movement as before. Therefore, the leadership of BSP is not going to shy away from making every kind of sacrifice in the interest of the party and the movement and in taking forward the caravan of Baba Saheb Dr. Ambedkar," Mayawati added. (ANI)

