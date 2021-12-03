Left Menu

Biden says plan to fight COVID-19 does not include shutdowns

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 00:27 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his administration's plan to fight COVID-19 does not include shutdowns.

The president also added that the U.S. will speed up efforts to vaccinate the rest of the world and said that experts believed coronavirus cases will continue to rise in the winter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

