Biden says plan to fight COVID-19 does not include shutdowns
Updated: 03-12-2021
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his administration's plan to fight COVID-19 does not include shutdowns.
The president also added that the U.S. will speed up efforts to vaccinate the rest of the world and said that experts believed coronavirus cases will continue to rise in the winter.
