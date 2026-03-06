Left Menu

Online registrations for Chardham Yatra to begin on March 6

The pilgrimage to four sites Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand begins next month. The pilgrimage will begin on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on April 19, with the opening of the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri. The doors of the Kedarnath temple will open on April 22, followed by Badrinath on April 23.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 06-03-2026 08:39 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 08:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The online registration for Chardham Yatra will begin on Friday. The pilgrimage to four sites Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand begins next month. According to an official statement issued here, online registration for pilgrims through a mobile app will begin at 7 am on March 6. It further said that offline registration will also begin two days before the start of the yatra on April 17, counters for which will be set up in Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Dehradun. The pilgrimage will begin on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on April 19, with the opening of the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri. The doors of the Kedarnath temple will open on April 22, followed by Badrinath on April 23.

