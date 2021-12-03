Left Menu

Congress, TRS working in collusion: Telangana BJP leader

Slamming the Telangana government over alleged corruption and misrule, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Thursday claimed that the Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) are working in collusion.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-12-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 10:02 IST
Congress, TRS working in collusion: Telangana BJP leader
BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Slamming the Telangana government over alleged corruption and misrule, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Thursday claimed that the Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) are working in collusion. "The Congress party in Telangana says that they are fighting against TRS's misrule and corruption. But in Delhi, they are together. In the Parliament session, it has been exposed that they are working in collusion. The people of Telangana have understood that BJP is the only party that can give a befitting reply to the undemocratic and corrupt rule of TRS," Reddy said.

Speaking about Huzurabad by-polls, the BJP leader, who was earlier with Congress, said, "The posts and tickets are sold by Congress leaders. In Huzurabad, Congress helped TRS. They are running false campaigns against BJP." Reddy further said that "Congress is a sinking boat" and people believe in the leadership of PM Modi.

"The status of Congress and UPA (United Progressive Alliance) has already been stated by Mamata Banerjee and Prashant Kishor. Congress is a sinking boat. People trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and his democratic rule," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious than delta? A virus evolution expert explains what researchers know and what they don’t

Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021