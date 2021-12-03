Austrian chancellor-designate picks Magnus Brunner as finance minister
Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, who is due to take over as Austria's chancellor after being picked as the leader of his conservative party, said on Friday he had chosen party official Magnus Brunner to be the next finance minister.
Brunner, a junior minister in the environment ministry, will succeed Gernot Bluemel, who said on Thursday he would resign after his close ally Sebastian Kurz quit as party leader https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austrian-ex-chancellor-kurz-speak-after-reports-he-is-leaving-politics-2021-12-02. The current chancellor, Alexander Schallenberg, will return to his old job of foreign minister, Nehammer told a news conference.
