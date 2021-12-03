Left Menu

Maha govt's corruption has impacted bureaucracy: Fadnavis

Bureaucracy in Maharashtra has been badly affected by corruption of the Shiv Sena-led government, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said here on Friday.He was speaking after inaugurating the city BJPs office. The government is busy with corruption and extortion, Fadnavis said.He also said that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modis able leadership, the country could manufacture vaccines against COVID-19 on a large scale.

Bureaucracy in Maharashtra has been badly affected by ''corruption'' of the Shiv Sena-led government, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said here on Friday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the city BJP's office. ''Maharashtra's bureaucracy was the best in the country at one time, but now the condition has become very bad. The government is busy with corruption and extortion,'' Fadnavis said.

He also said that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's able leadership, the country could manufacture vaccines against COVID-19 on a large scale. ''Recently the Maharashtra government claimed that ten crore vaccine doses were administered in the state, but those doses did not fall from the heaven. ''They could achieve this due to Modi's efforts,'' the former chief minister said.

