Amethi's development issues were never raised in Parliament in past: Smriti Irani

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 05-12-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 16:23 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@NCWIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday launched a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi, saying those who claimed to have family bonds with the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency never raised the issue of its development in Parliament.

Without naming Gandhi, the BJP leader said Amethi faced various problems for years but the person elected from the constituency was silent on them.

Irani had won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi after defeating the then MP Gandhi in his family bastion.

''Those who claimed to have family bonds with Amethi had never raised the issue of its development in the House (Parliament). As a result, the people of Amethi parliamentary constituency were deprived of development for years. Amethi faced various problems for years, but the person whom it (Amethi) had elected and sent to the House, sat there silently,'' she said, after inaugurating projects worth Rs 5 crore, including a bus stand in Tiloi here.

She said the bus stand in Tiloi was ready in a span of nine months due to the Yogi Adityanath government's approach towards work in Uttar Pradesh.

''I am happy to say that a medical college is being built in Tiloi and an oxygen plant has also been established,'' she said.

The Amethi MP also inaugurated a health mela at the community health centre in Tiloi, and met patients and asked about medical facilities there.

Amethi is considered as a bastion of the Gandhi family. Late Sanjay Gandhi was the first from the family to win the Lok Sabha election from the seat in 1980. After his demise, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi won the seat four times till he died in 1991. Sonia Gandhi successfully contested from here in 1999 before handing over the constituency to Rahul Gandhi in 2004, who retained it till 2019.

In the upcoming assembly polls, the Congress is making all-out efforts to do well in the assembly segments under the Amethi parliamentary constituency.

Amethi covers five assembly constituencies of Tiloi, Salon, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj and Amethi. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the BJP had won four constituencies, while one was bagged by the Samajwadi Party.

District Congress Pradeep Singhal told PTI that the party is reaching out to the people highlighting various issues, including rise in prices of various commodities under the BJP government and the prevailing poor security situation.

