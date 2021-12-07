Left Menu

Goa elections: Congress leaders meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Ahead of the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, state Congress in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, senior observer P Chidambaram and MP KC Venugopal on Tuesday met party leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 17:35 IST
Goa elections: Congress leaders meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi
Congress ledaers arrived at Rahul Gandhi residence. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, state Congress in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, senior observer P Chidambaram and MP KC Venugopal on Tuesday met party leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in the national capital. Assembly polls in Goa are due in early 2022.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the House. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021