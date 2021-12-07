Left Menu

Padma Shri recipient presents portrait to PM Modi

The portrait was presented in Parliament House by Padma Shri recipient Krishn Kanhai. A coffee table book was also presented to the prime minister, Kanhai said. Mathura MP Hema Malini was also present on the occasion. Kanhai's father was also a Padma Shri recipient.

Padma Shri recipient presents portrait to PM Modi
A portrait of India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with PM Narendra Modi was presented to the prime minister in New Delhi. The portrait was presented in Parliament House by Padma Shri recipient Krishn Kanhai.

A coffee table book was also presented to the prime minister, Kanhai said. Mathura MP Hema Malini was also present on the occasion.

Kanhai's father was also a Padma Shri recipient.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

