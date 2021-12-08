Left Menu

Re-elected Gambian President Barrow promises new constitution, term limits

Gambia's newly re-elected president, Adama Barrow, said on Tuesday that his government plans to draft a new constitution that would introduce presidential term limits, but fell short of saying whether he personally would seek additional mandates. Barrow comfortably won re-election on Sunday, despite challenges from some opposition candidates who initially rejected the results.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 01:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 01:56 IST
Re-elected Gambian President Barrow promises new constitution, term limits

Gambia's newly re-elected president, Adama Barrow, said on Tuesday that his government plans to draft a new constitution that would introduce presidential term limits, but fell short of saying whether he personally would seek additional mandates.

Barrow comfortably won re-election on Sunday, despite challenges from some opposition candidates who initially rejected the results. Election observers have said the poll was conducted fairly. In his first news conference since the election, Barrow said that in addition to imposing term limits, a new constitution would restructure the polling process to include potential runoff polls if no candidate wins 50% of the votes.

"I promise Gambians and the world that my government will introduce a new constitution, which will include term limits and absolute majority," Barrow said. Barrow, 56, will officially begin his second five-year term on Jan. 19, after being elected with 53% of Saturday's vote under the current simple-majority system.

He did not detail whether such term limits would be retroactive, or whether they would permit him to seek additional terms after his current mandate ends. The current constitution, drafted in 1997 at the dawn of former President Yahya Jammeh's oppressive 22-year rule, does not include term limits. Jammeh lost to Barrow in 2016 and was later forced into exile.

Gambia's parliament last year rejected a revised constitution that included a two-term limit, which also would have prevented Barrow from using the new charter to reset his term count. Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of the capital, Banjul, on Monday in support of three opposition candidates who said they would not accept Barrow's election victory. Police used tear gas to disperse the crowds.

The otherwise peaceful election was seen as a test of stability for the small West African country, as it solidifies its democratic gains since Jammeh's ouster.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global
4
Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021