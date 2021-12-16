Uproar in UP Assembly over Lakhimpur violence, Oppn seeks dismissal of Union minister

The second day of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly got off to a stormy start on Thursday with opposition parties storming into the well of the House raising slogans and demanding the dismissal of Union minister Ajay Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Amid the din, the state government tabled the second supplementary budget of Rs 8479.53 crore for the current financial year. UP Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented a vote on account of Rs 1,68,903.23 crore for four months of 2022-23.

As soon as the House assembled in the morning, Leader of Opposition and Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary raised the issue of alleged police harassment of party MLA Prabhu Narayan Yadav in Chandauli district and demanded a discussion. Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra came into the well of the House with her party members, demanding the sacking of Ajay Mishra and started raising slogans. The Samajwadi Party and SBSP members also came to the well and started raising slogans. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in October. The SIT has arrested 13 people, including Union Minister of State for Home Ashish Mishra’s son in connection with the death of the four farmers and a journalist. In the second FIR relating to the death of two BJP workers and a driver during the violence, the SIT had arrested four people.

Following the continued uproar, Speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit adjourned the House for about 75 minutes in phases.

