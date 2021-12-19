India-Vietnam economic engagement maintained positive direction despite Covid: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said economic engagement between India and Vietnam has maintained a positive direction despite disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was also happy to note that defence partnership between India and Vietnam has been growing steadily, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Welcoming a parliamentary delegation from Vietnam, Kovind said strong defence cooperation between the two countries would contribute to peace, security and prosperity in the region. The delegation, led by Vuong Dinh Hue, Chairman of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, had called on the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here. India and Vietnam enjoy an excellent relationship at the leadership level in the contemporary time, the President noted.

''Our people cherish the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and President Ho Chi Minh. Today, our bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership covers wide range of areas – from political engagement to trade and investment ties, energy cooperation, development partnership, defence and security cooperation and people-to-people relationships,'' he said.

Recalling his visit to the country in 2018, Kovind said he himself witnessed the rich cultural heritage of Vietnam and ancient civilisational exchanges between the two countries, including strong Buddhist connections.

The President noted that economic engagement between India and Vietnam has maintained a positive direction, despite the disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said.

Speaking about the cooperation between India and Vietnam at multilateral fora, Kovind said our coordinated efforts at the UN and other fora have given voice to the majority of developing countries.

He noted that India and Vietnam have been working with ASEAN to contribute to a free, open, peaceful, prosperous, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region governed by international law.

