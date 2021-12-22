Left Menu

Time for allowing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots is now: Chidambaram

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 21:33 IST
Amid the Omicron scare, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said the time for allowing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots is now and alleged the government was exposing millions of vaccinated Indians to infection in its ''mistaken zeal to protect'' the economic interests of Serum Institute of India.

The former Union minister said there is enough research and scholarly writing to conclude that booster shots are an imperative.

''The Lancet study on the efficacy of COVISHIELD -- not more than three months -- should ring the alarm bells. The time to allow booster shots is NOW,'' Chidambaram said on Twitter.

The time to allow the use of other approved vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna is now, he asserted.

''In its mistaken zeal to protect the economic interests of Serum Institute of India (protectionism), the government is exposing millions of vaccinated Indians to infection,'' Chidambaram said.

''If a third wave strikes and infects large numbers of vaccinated Indians, the government alone must bear the blame,'' he said.

Covishield is manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

The Congress has been critical of the government's vaccine strategy and have demanded that vaccinations be speeded up and booster shots be provided to prevent another wave of coronavirus.

There are growing concerns over the spread of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus virus in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

