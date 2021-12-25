Maha: BJP seeks CBI probe in TET malpractice case

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Saturday said a CBI inquiry should be conducted in the alleged irregularities in the 2020 Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET).

Speaking to reporters, Patil claimed that not just TET, irregularities in other examinations were also coming to fore. ''The concerned minister should take responsibility. The TET should be conducted again to avoid loss of students. Several ministers are involved in the irregularities and it will be revealed when the CBI begins a probe. The MVA should not fear the CBI inquiry,'' the BJP leader alleged. Patil further claimed that the alleged scam was big and the Maharashtra police won't be able to investigate.

The police have arrested Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE) commissioner Tukaram Supe in connection with the alleged malpractice last week. The alleged irregularities came to light during a probe into the bid to leak a paper of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development examination, in which six persons have already been arrested.

