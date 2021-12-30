Iraqi president convenes new parliament for Jan. 9 -decree
Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 30-12-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 15:00 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
Iraq's new parliament will convene on Jan. 9, according to a decree issued on Thursday by President Barham Salih, preparing the way for lawmakers to put a new government in place.
Lawmakers will elect a parliamentary speaker and two deputies in their first session. They will later elect a new president who will task the leader of the largest bloc to form a government as prime minister.
