Very distressed: Prez Kovind on loss of lives in stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine
- Country:
- India
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said he was very distressed to know that an unfortunate stampede claimed lives of devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan in Jammu and Kashmir and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.
''I wish speedy recovery to those injured,'' he said.
At least 12 people were killed and 20 others injured in the stampede at the famous shrine, triggered by a heavy rush of devotees.
The stampede occurred near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop Trikuta hills.
''Very distressed to know that an unfortunate stampede claimed lives of devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery to those injured,'' Kovind tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan
- Kovind
- Kashmir
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Trikuta hills
- 'Very
ALSO READ
Prez Kovind inaugurates Dhaka's historic Kali Mandir destroyed by Pak Army in 1971
Prez Kovind inaugurates Dhaka's historic Kali Mandir destroyed by Pak Army in 1971
President Kovind inaugurates Dhaka's historic Kali Mandir destroyed by Pak Army in 1971
India remains committed to assisting Bangladesh towards prosperity: President Kovind
President Kovind departs from Dhaka after wrapping up Bangladesh visit