2022 will be challenging from economic, administrative perspective, says Karnataka CM

Cautioning that 2022 would be a challenging year from economic and administrative perspective, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday asked top officials of the State government to cut down on wasteful expenditure in their respective departments.

Extending his New Year greetings to officials who met him today, the Chief Minister called upon them to face the challenges together effectively.

''We have to prepare for the possible third wave of Covid-19 along with pushing the economy forward. We can't just sit back imposing the restrictions. We need to face it with various strategies. We have to work with greater vigour to tackle it,'' Bommai said.

He asked the officials to cut down on wasteful expenditure in their respective departments. As for the revenue-generating departments, he wanted them to raise their efficiency to improve the State's finances, a statement from the CMO said.

Advising the officials to take on the challenges with a positive attitude, the Chief Minister said, ''Good thinking leads to good work. Good work paves the way for a good life. Love your work which will bring good results.'' ''Ours is the government that had the least interference in the administration over the last five months. Work according to your conscience. Let your experience prove helpful for the poor,'' he told officials.

Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, DG-IGP Praveen Sood and other senior officials participated in the meeting, the statement said.