I extend my condolences to the families of the deceased, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 17:49 IST
Congress leaders mourn stampede deaths at Vaishno Devi shrine
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leaders of the party mourned the deaths in a stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

At least 12 people died and over a dozen were injured in the stampede, triggered by a heavy rush of devotees at the shrine in the early hours, officials said.

''The stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi temple is tragic. I extend my condolences to the families of the deceased,'' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has condoled the deaths in the stampede at the Vaishno Devi shrine, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

He hoped that the government will conduct an inquiry and fix responsibility to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

''Saddened to hear about the deaths due to a stampede at the Vaishno Devi temple. My condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Requesting the J&K administration to ensure proper healthcare is given to the injured,'' Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Deputy Leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma expressed deep shock at the death of pilgrims. ''My condolences and prayers with the loved ones of those who lost their lives and suffered injuries. Urge the administration to extend all possible help and compensation,'' Sharma said.

The stampede occurred near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop the Trikuta hills, about 50 km from Jammu.

