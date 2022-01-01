Left Menu

Former Deoband MLA Manoj Chaudhary joins RLD

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 01-01-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 18:36 IST
Former Deoband MLA Manoj Chaudhary Saturday joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) along with his wife and several supporters. The RLD's district unit chief Rao Kaiser said the party's national president Jayant Chaudhary welcomed him in the party at its office in Delhi.

Chaudhary was earlier with the BJP.

