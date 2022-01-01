Left Menu

Have told Sidhu will walk, work alongside, says Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has sought to downplay perceived differences between him and Navjot Singh Sidhu over the chief ministerial candidate of the party for the forthcoming assembly polls and said he has told the state Congress chief, "I will walk with you wherever you go".

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 01-01-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 23:45 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Responding to a question at an event on his relationship with Navjot Singh Sidhu, Channi said, "I have told Sidhu sahab, 'jithe challeinga challangi tere naal, ticktan do lae layin'. (I follow you wherever you will go, take two tickets)," he said.

Congress is keen to contest the polls under collective leadership. Sidhu is apparently keen that the party should declare him the chief ministerial candidate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

