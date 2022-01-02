Left Menu

PM pays floral tributes at Mangal Pandey's statue in Meerut

He had risen in revolt against the British in 1857. Prior to paying tributes at Pandeys statue, Modi visited the Kali Paltan Mandir in the city and offered prayers.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 02-01-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 13:21 IST
PM pays floral tributes at Mangal Pandey's statue in Meerut
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes at the statue of Mangal Pandey, the hero of the Great Revolt of 1857, here on Sunday.

Pandey was a sepoy (infantryman) in the 34th Bengal Native Infantry (BNI) regiment of the British East India Company. He had risen in revolt against the British in 1857. Prior to paying tributes at Pandey's statue, Modi visited the Kali Paltan Mandir in the city and offered prayers. He then visited the Shaheed Smarak Amar Jawan Jyoti and paid homage to the martyrs of 1857.

The prime minister also visited the Rajkiye Swatantrata Sangrahalaya and saw the exhibits kept there.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied the prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
3
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022