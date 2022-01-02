Left Menu

People have faith in Modi, Yogi, BJP: Union minister on Priyanka's UP campaign

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 02-01-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 21:08 IST
People have faith in Modi, Yogi, BJP: Union minister on Priyanka's UP campaign
The people of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's door-to-door visits will not have an impact, Union minister Giriraj Singh said on Sunday. Those who have nothing to show by way of development can go house to house, but the people have faith in Modi, Yogi and BJP, he said when queried on the Congress leader's sustained campaign for Assembly polls scheduled in UP early this year.

He said in a democracy, everyone had the right to campaign in his or her own way, adding that Amethi was a pocket borough of the Gandhi family but even the collector's office was built there after Smriti Irani won (defeating Rahul Gandhi in 2019).

The BJP will win more seats than what it got in the 2017 UP polls, Singh claimed.

On being asked about tax raids going on in UP, an apparent reference to action against a perfumer netting several crore in cash, Singh said ''it has nothing to do with Assembly polls'', adding that the government's work was to control crime.

