Left Menu

Fake currency notes seized in Odisha

The accused was sending the fake currency notes to Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam for circulation, the SDPO said. Police said the accused is a habitual offender and had been arrested twice in the last three years for printing and circulating counterfeit currency notes.We have arrested the main accused.

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 02-01-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 22:07 IST
Fake currency notes seized in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

The police have seized fake currency notes with a face value of over Rs 13 lakh in Odisha’s Jajpur district and arrested a person in this connection. The counterfeit notes seized from a house at Santha Madhav village on Saturday were in the denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100 respectively, Saroj Kumar Upadhyaya, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Jajpur said. A printing machine, stamp, and other equipment used for making the counterfeit currency notes were also seized during the raid. ''The accused was sending the fake currency notes to Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam for circulation,'' the SDPO said. Police said the accused is a habitual offender and had been arrested twice in the last three years for printing and circulating counterfeit currency notes.

''We have arrested the main accused. Efforts are on to identify, trace and nab the others involved in the crime,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022