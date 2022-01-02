Fake currency notes seized in Odisha

The police have seized fake currency notes with a face value of over Rs 13 lakh in Odisha’s Jajpur district and arrested a person in this connection. The counterfeit notes seized from a house at Santha Madhav village on Saturday were in the denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100 respectively, Saroj Kumar Upadhyaya, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Jajpur said. A printing machine, stamp, and other equipment used for making the counterfeit currency notes were also seized during the raid. ''The accused was sending the fake currency notes to Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam for circulation,'' the SDPO said. Police said the accused is a habitual offender and had been arrested twice in the last three years for printing and circulating counterfeit currency notes.

''We have arrested the main accused. Efforts are on to identify, trace and nab the others involved in the crime,'' he said.

