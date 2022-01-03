Left Menu

AAP announces 5 more candidates for Punjab Assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its seventh list with five candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 10:28 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 10:28 IST
AAP announces 5 more candidates for Punjab Assembly polls
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its seventh list with five candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections. For the 117 seats in the state, the party has announced the names of 101 candidates so far.

As per the list, Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lalli Majithia will be contesting from Majithia, Dr Ajay Gupta from Amritsar Central, Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal from Tarn Taran, Surinder Singh Sodhi from Jalandhar Cantt, and Dr Baljit Kaur from Malout. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
3
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
4
Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 months

Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 mo...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022