Left Menu

Delhi Assembly condoles deaths of Gen. Rawat in chopper crash, Vaishno Devi stampede victims

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 11:54 IST
Delhi Assembly condoles deaths of Gen. Rawat in chopper crash, Vaishno Devi stampede victims
General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly on Monday condoled the deaths of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and others in a helicopter crash last month.

The House also condoled the deaths of those killed in a stampede at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra and prayed for a speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

A two-day session of the Assembly commenced from Monday for taking up legislative work.

The members of the House observed a two-minute silence for the departed souls.

Twelve people were killed and 16 injured in the stampede at the hill shrine of Vaishno Devi in the early hours of Saturday after a scuffle broke out between two groups of pilgrims during the New Year rush.

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu in December 2021. The lone survivor of the crash succumbed during treatment a few days later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
3
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
4
Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 months

Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 mo...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022