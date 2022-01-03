Delhi Assembly condoles deaths of Gen. Rawat in chopper crash, Vaishno Devi stampede victims
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Assembly on Monday condoled the deaths of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and others in a helicopter crash last month.
The House also condoled the deaths of those killed in a stampede at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra and prayed for a speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.
A two-day session of the Assembly commenced from Monday for taking up legislative work.
The members of the House observed a two-minute silence for the departed souls.
Twelve people were killed and 16 injured in the stampede at the hill shrine of Vaishno Devi in the early hours of Saturday after a scuffle broke out between two groups of pilgrims during the New Year rush.
General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu in December 2021. The lone survivor of the crash succumbed during treatment a few days later.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan is hell-bent to disturb peace in Valley, especially in Srinagar: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal head to new house for puja
Odisha completes construction of over 31 lakh houses under rural housing schemes
Japanese household assets mark record high on less spending, rising stock prices
Another Goa Cong MLA resigns; party's strength in House down to 2