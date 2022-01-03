Delhi Assembly revokes BJP MLA Mahajan's suspension

The Delhi Assembly on Monday revoked the suspension of BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan who was suspended from the House last month.

Mahajan's suspension was revoked following a voice vote in favour of a motion, requesting the revocation, moved by Leader of Opposition Ramvir Bidhuri.

He requested Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to terminate the suspension.

The Delhi Assembly had suspended Mahajan from its one-day special session in December last year for allegedly disrupting the proceedings of the House.

