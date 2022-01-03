BJP MLA accuses minister of neglecting constituency, threatens to go on indefinite fast

An MLA of the ruling BJP has accused state Environment Minister Harak Singh Rawat of neglecting his constituency and threatened to go on a fast if the problems are not addressed.

Lansdowne MLA Dilip Rawat has written to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami alleging that an executive engineer is not being appointed in the newly established power distribution office in Dhumakot area of Hia constituency due to pressure mounted by Harak Singh Rawat.

The legislator claimed that his constituency is being neglected by the state minister for power, forest and environment due to “political animosity” and threatened to start an indefinite fast in front of the state assembly if his problems were not addressed.

The MLA had earlier written a letter to Dhami demanding a high-level probe into the alleged irregularities and violation of norms in constructions carried out in Kalagarh and Lansdowne forest divisions.

Reacting to the MLA's allegations at a press conference in Kotdwar on Sunday, Harak Singh Rawat said that if there were any irregularities in the department, they should be investigated but also questioned why the legislator was raising the issue towards the end of his term when elections were around the corner.

Recently, Harak Singh Rawat himself had expressed displeasure over the delay in approval to a proposed medical college in his constituency of Kotdwar during the cabinet meeting.

He had left the meeting held on December 24 in a huff, triggering speculation that he might resign as minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)