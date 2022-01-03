Left Menu

Malik has bitten the hand that fed him: Omar

03-01-2022
Malik has bitten the hand that fed him: Omar
Omar Abdullah. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday said Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has "bitten the hand that fed him" and asserted that people of Jammu and Kashmir can "certify" his "untrustworthiness".

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to media reports about Malik claiming to have entered into a verbal duel with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the farmers' protest.

''This man was their hatchet man in J&K now he bites that hand that fed him. The people of J&K can certify the untrustworthiness of Mr Malik,'' Abdullah said in a tweet.

Malik, who was the last governor of Jammu and Kashmir before it was bifurcated into union territories in 2019, in a video clip purportedly is saying that when he went to meet the prime minister on the issue of farmers, the latter was ''arrogant'' and had a fight with him within five minutes.

