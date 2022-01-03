Delhi assembly: AAP MLA seeks details of vigilance cases; matter sent to privileges panel

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Monday sent a matter pertaining to “not answering” a question related to action taken in corruption cases by vigilance department to the assembly’s privileges committee.

The question pertaining to department-wise details of vigilance cases such as corruption and dereliction of duty was asked by AAP MLA Somnath Bharti on the first day of the two-day session of the Delhi Assembly.

Bharti said the Delhi government’s vigilance department denied to provide answer of the question, citing an old order of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) office that prohibits them from answering questions on reserved subjects that include land, police and public order.

“Is BJP trying to save the corrupt officers through the office of Honble @LtGovDelhi? Otherwise why would answer of these questions to know details of corrupt/corruption be disallowed quoting a decision of Honble LG? After all this is @DelhiAssembly which fund vigilance department and LG office,” he said in a tweet and also attached a copy of his question.

Taking cognisance of the issue, Goel sent the matter to the Privileges Committee of the House.

Goel had in August said that on March 29, 2018, the L-G wrote to then law secretary who in turn wrote to the Assembly that questions on any reserved subject would not be accepted.

In his question, Bharti had sought to know department-wise details of vigilance cases initiated since 2014; nature of these cases such as corruption, dereliction of duty; details of outcome of these cases whether found guilty or otherwise; and also details of various stages involved in disposing a vigilance case, that is, from initiation of disciplinary proceedings or registering a case to conviction of acquittal.

In Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly, two of such questions on the matters of services and police were asked by legislators Somnath Bharti and Bandana Kumari, but answers were not provided.

PTI AKM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)