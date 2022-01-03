France will widen financial aid for companies hit by pandemic
France will widen financial aid for companies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.
That will include lowering the threshold for companies to claim state support for turnover losses, he said.
