Left Menu

Apna Dal (S) suspends MLA R K Verma for anti-party activities

The Apna Dal S on Monday suspended party MLA R K Verma from its primary membership on charges of anti-party activities.In a statement issued here, Apna Dal S national spokesperson Rajesh Patel said the decision was taken by the disciplinary committee of the party and is effective immediately.The Apna Dal S is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in the state.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-01-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 19:50 IST
Apna Dal (S) suspends MLA R K Verma for anti-party activities
  • Country:
  • India

The Apna Dal (S) on Monday suspended party MLA R K Verma from its primary membership on charges of anti-party activities.

In a statement issued here, Apna Dal (S) national spokesperson Rajesh Patel said the decision was taken by the disciplinary committee of the party and is effective immediately.

The Apna Dal (S) is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in the state. The party's national president, Anupriya Patel, is a minister of state in the central government. It has nine MLAs in Uttar Pradesh.

Verma won the assembly election in 2017 for the second time on a party ticket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022