Sudan's FFC says Hamdok's resignation as PM direct result of the coup

Sudan's Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) said Abdalla Hamdok's resignation as prime minister was a direct result of the military coup, the Sudanese Congress Party said on a statement on Monday. The resignation also ended the Nov. 21 agreement, which the FFC had refused, the statement added.

Hamdok said on Sunday that he was resigning, six weeks after returning to his post in a deal with military coup leaders who he argued could save a transition toward democracy.

