PM not ready to face criticism, only wants to hear compliments: AIMIM chief Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday reacted to Meghalaya's Governor Satyapal Malik's purported comment about his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the Prime Minister is not ready to face criticism and only wants to hear compliments.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-01-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 09:47 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday reacted to Meghalaya's Governor Satyapal Malik's purported comment about his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the Prime Minister is not ready to face criticism and only wants to hear compliments. Earlier on Sunday, the Congress tweeted a video of Malik at a function held in Haryana, where the latter claimed that he went to meet the Prime Minister to discuss farmers issues and ended up fighting with him within five minutes.

"Satyapal Mallik is a Governor and is appointed by the Government of India and is on a Constitutional post. You do not believe what I say but at least believe the Governor. Governor himself is saying that Prime Minister is not ready to listen to the truth," Owaisi told the media persons in Hyderabad. "When the Governor told the Prime Minister that the farmers in the farmers' protest died because of him. He got angry," Owaisi added.

"So it is quite evident that Prime Minister is not ready to accept the truth. This showed PM's arrogance. He is a dictator who wants to listen only to compliments. He is not ready to accept truth and criticism," Owaisi stated. "Centre took back farm laws because they thought they were politically lagging in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand. As elections are around the corner, hence, out of political compulsion, they withdrew farm laws," he said.

"I hope that PM listens to even bitter truths like increasing unemployment and inflation," he further stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

