Delhi imposes weekend curfew to curb COVID-19 spread

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 13:33 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
India's capital Delhi will impose a weekend curfew to try and curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus as cases have risen in the past few days, its Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told a news conference on Tuesday.

He also said most offices would have to make half their employees work from home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

