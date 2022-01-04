Left Menu

Girls participating in run organised by Cong hurt in stampede-like situation in UP's Bareilly

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 04-01-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 14:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Some girls participating in a long-distance run organised by the Congress as part of its ''Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon'' campaign were injured in a stampede-like situation here on Tuesday.

Congress leaders in Lucknow termed it a conspiracy hatched by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government.

''Some girls have been injured, and we are waiting for further details,'' state Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh told PTI.

Alleging that it was a ''conspiracy hatched by the BJP government'' in the state, he said, ''The district administration knew that the run was being held and did not cooperate.'' The incident was a ''fallout of laxity on the part of the local administration'', Singh added.

''The district administration did not cooperate as far as the issue of security was concerned and the entire incident smells of a conspiracy hatched by the BJP,'' the Congress leader said.

The run was organised as part of the ''Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon'' (I am a girl and I can fight) campaign of the Congress.

