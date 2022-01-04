BJP will register hat-trick win in Goa elections, to contest all 40 seats: CT Ravi

BJP's national general secretary and party's in-charge for Goa CT Ravi on Tuesday claimed that the BJP will register a hat-trick win in the upcoming Goa Assembly polls. "BJP will definitely hit a hat-trick win in Goa. Different surveys are showing that the party will come to power again and will win the upcoming elections. On issues like social harmony, law and order and development, we will contest elections in Goa and will come in power once again," said the BJP leader.

Ravi said that BJP will contest elections on all 40 seats and will try to win them. "We will contest election on 40 seats and try to win all the seats. Our cadre is working on it and their network is good. Based on the inclusion of each assembly segment, we can achieve the target of winning hundred per cent," said Ravi

When questioned about Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) being the main Opposition in the Goa Assembly session, he said, "They have nothing on the ground. Trinamool Congress (TMC) and AAP are only seen in the posters. But the ground reality is that they are not doing anything, not even a leader. What is Aam Aadmi Party in Goa? It is a leaderless party, a voterless party. How can they win? BJP is a cadre based party, we have voters too. We have done and are doing good work, so we are at the number one position. Who will come in Opposition I don't know but BJP will come to power and I am hundred per cent sure about it." Further targeting the TMC, he said that the people of Goa will not accept the West Bengal model.

"TMC has reached Goa in West Bengal model, I think West Bengal model will not be accepted by the people of Goa. Their anarchy model is a corrupt model. A cultured citizen will never accept this," said Ravi. He further said that the BJP is confident because they have done good work in Goa.

"BJP is confident that BJP is forming the government because we have done, and we are doing good work. The development work which happened in the last ten years was more than that happened in 50 years and on that basis, we will win the election. We have maintained law and order and reached every house with the issue of 'Aatmanirbhar Bhaarat' under the leadership of Dr Pramod Sawant. Earlier, Manohar Parrikar was there. He also did a good job by keeping a good development model," he said. The elections are expected to be a close fight and interesting fight among the political parties.

The term of the 40-seat Goa Legislative Assembly will end on March 15. (ANI)

