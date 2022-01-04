Left Menu

BJP walks out from Delhi assembly over Sisodia reply

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 15:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

BJP MLAs staged a walkout on the second day of the Delhi Assembly session when Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah of taking away the government's power to grant compensation to COVID victims' kin.

He also cautioned BJP MLA Vijender Gupta against indulging in "worthless talk".

Gupta had asked why Delhi government was not providing jobs to dependents of government employees who died during coronavirus pandemic on sympathetic grounds.

Sisodia in his reply lashed out at BJP and asked them to go the LG and Home Minister Amit Shah and ask them why this power was taken away from Delhi government.

''Kejriwal government favours providing jobs to kin of any employee who dies on duty but this comes under the Services department that is under Delhi LG,'' Sisodia said. Upset over Shah's name being dragged into the matter, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri raised 'Amit Shah Zindabad' slogans in the House and staged a walkout along with other BJP leaders.

