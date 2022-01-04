Tell Shah, Baijal to give Delhi govt right to grant job to kin of those who die on COVID-19 duty: Sisodia

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to give the Delhi government the right to grant a job to the next of kin of any government officer, who dies of COVID or any other mishap. His statement came after BJP MLA Vijender Gupta questioned during the Delhi Legislative Assembly session whether the relatives of the government officers, who died during COVID-19 duties, were given jobs along with an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore.

"We are of the view that if any government employee dies due to COVID or any other mishap, his/her family member should be provided with a job. But this right has been snatched from us. Tell Amit Shah, LG Anil Baijal to give us our right," Sisodia on the second day of the Assembly session today. The two-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly began January 3 in the Assembly Hall of Delhi Vidhan Sabha at Old Secretariat. (ANI)

