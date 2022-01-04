Tengnoupal MLA resigns from Manipur Assembly

Tengnoupal MLA D Korungthang on Tuesday tendered his resignation as a member of Manipur Assembly, an official statement said.

The Tengnoupal (ST) constituency lies vacant from January 4, 2022, the statement issued by Assembly Secretary K Meghajit said.

Korungthang is suspended from the Congress and removed from the post of working president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), a release by AICC in-charge for Bihar, Manipur and Mizoram, Bhakta Charan Das, said. MPCC president N Loken Singh told reporters at the Congress Bhavan here that the action was taken against Korungthang for ''anti-party activities''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)