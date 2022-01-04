AAP alleges corruption in MCDs; BJP hits back saying Kejriwal govt trying to 'paralyse' civic bodies

AAP and BJP legislators engaged in a war of words in the Delhi assembly on Tuesday over a debate on the working of municipal corporations in the city, with the ruling party alleging corruption and financial irregularities in the civic bodies.

The city's three municipal corporations -- SDMC, EDMC and NDMC -- are BJP ruled.

During the debate, AAP MLAs alleged corruption and irregularities in the working of the municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs) and charged that the civic bodies are ''selling'' schools and other properties to line their pockets.

However, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said the Arvind Kejriwal government was following a policy to ''paralyse'' the corporations by not giving them funds as recommended by the Finance Commission.

''BJP-ruled municipal corporations are selling its schools and properties in an irregular manner,'' said AAP MLA Sanjiv Jha, suggesting the formation of a committee by the House to look into alleged selling of government properties by the corporations.

Gupta said the House never discussed ''corruption'' in different departments of the Delhi government, and alleged that ''stepmotherly'' treatment was being meted out to local bodies by the government.

AAP legislator Atishi claimed that people say the municipal corporations of Delhi are the ''most corrupt'' organisation in the world.

''They never help you if you ask them for services like sanitation, but if you are even laying one brick for construction, they will come to you asking for money,'' she said.

The AAP has been involved in a sustained attack on the BJP-ruled corporations since 2007.

