Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo

Albany's top prosecutor said Tuesday he is set to drop a criminal charge accusing former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of fondling an aide.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares' decision comes three days before the Democratic ex-governor was due to answer the misdemeanour charge in court. Cuomo has denied the allegations.

The announcement follows a couple of moves by prosecutors elsewhere in the state not to pursue charges against Cuomo over his behaviour toward women. The Albany County sheriff filed a criminal complaint Oct. 28 accusing Cuomo of forcible touching. Soares had said the complaint was “potentially defective.” (AP) AMS AMS

