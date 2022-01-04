Left Menu

Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo

Albanys top prosecutor said Tuesday he is set to drop a criminal charge accusing former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of fondling an aide.Albany County District Attorney David Soares decision comes three days before the Democratic ex-governor was due to answer the misdemeanour charge in court. Soares had said the complaint was potentially defective. AP AMS AMS

Albany's top prosecutor said Tuesday he is set to drop a criminal charge accusing former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of fondling an aide.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares' decision comes three days before the Democratic ex-governor was due to answer the misdemeanour charge in court. Cuomo has denied the allegations.

The announcement follows a couple of moves by prosecutors elsewhere in the state not to pursue charges against Cuomo over his behaviour toward women. The Albany County sheriff filed a criminal complaint Oct. 28 accusing Cuomo of forcible touching. Soares had said the complaint was “potentially defective.” (AP) AMS AMS

