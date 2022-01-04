UK can 'ride out' Omicron wave, Johnson says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that Britain could endure the omicron wave of the coronavirus without re-entering lockdown, but he added that the coming weeks would be challenging.

"We have a chance to ride out this Omicron wave without shutting down our country," Johnson said at a news conference.

"But the weeks ahead are going to be challenging, both here in the UK and across the world."

