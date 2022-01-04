Left Menu

UK can 'ride out' Omicron wave, Johnson says

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-01-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 22:41 IST
UK can 'ride out' Omicron wave, Johnson says
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that Britain could endure the omicron wave of the coronavirus without re-entering lockdown, but he added that the coming weeks would be challenging.

"We have a chance to ride out this Omicron wave without shutting down our country," Johnson said at a news conference.

"But the weeks ahead are going to be challenging, both here in the UK and across the world."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

