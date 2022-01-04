UK can 'ride out' Omicron wave, Johnson says
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-01-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 22:41 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that Britain could endure the omicron wave of the coronavirus without re-entering lockdown, but he added that the coming weeks would be challenging.
"We have a chance to ride out this Omicron wave without shutting down our country," Johnson said at a news conference.
"But the weeks ahead are going to be challenging, both here in the UK and across the world."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson
- Omicron
- Boris Johnson
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Not a party': UK says of picture of PM Johnson at lockdown gathering
FACTBOX-From Peppa Pig to parties, UK PM Johnson's difficult few months
Most Britons think UK's Johnson will not be PM by end of 2022 - poll
UK PM Johnson will not announce more COVID restrictions today - The Sun
Most Britons think UK's Johnson will not be PM by end of 2022 - poll