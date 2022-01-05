Left Menu

BJP has strengthened its position in Bengal after 2021 polls: Pramanik

We are confident that in the days to come, the BJP will further consolidate its position in the state, the Lok Sabha MP said.Pramanik, who is also the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, arrived here to inaugurate the 71st Junior National Basketball Championship.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 05-01-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 00:54 IST
BJP has strengthened its position in Bengal after 2021 polls: Pramanik
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik on Tuesday said registering cases against opposition leaders in West Bengal has become a habit of the Mamata Banerjee government, but the BJP will continue its fight against the 'unjust' attitude of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Talking to reporters here, the BJP leader said in West Bengal the public opinion was clearly in favour of democracy.

Asked about the spate of police cases registered against BJP leaders after the defeat of the saffron party in the last assembly polls in West Bengal, Pramanik said, “It is their habit. We think that we have to keep on fighting against their unjust attitude.” He said after the 2021 assembly polls, the BJP's position in West Bengal has got strengthened. “We are confident that in the days to come, the BJP will further consolidate its position in the state,'' the Lok Sabha MP said.

Pramanik, who is also the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, arrived here to inaugurate the 71st Junior National Basketball Championship. Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia and BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya were also present on the occasion.

According to organisers, 53 teams (both boys and girls) from different states are taking part in the seven-day-long tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022