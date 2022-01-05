BJP has strengthened its position in Bengal after 2021 polls: Pramanik

Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik on Tuesday said registering cases against opposition leaders in West Bengal has become a habit of the Mamata Banerjee government, but the BJP will continue its fight against the 'unjust' attitude of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Talking to reporters here, the BJP leader said in West Bengal the public opinion was clearly in favour of democracy.

Asked about the spate of police cases registered against BJP leaders after the defeat of the saffron party in the last assembly polls in West Bengal, Pramanik said, “It is their habit. We think that we have to keep on fighting against their unjust attitude.” He said after the 2021 assembly polls, the BJP's position in West Bengal has got strengthened. “We are confident that in the days to come, the BJP will further consolidate its position in the state,'' the Lok Sabha MP said.

Pramanik, who is also the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, arrived here to inaugurate the 71st Junior National Basketball Championship. Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia and BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya were also present on the occasion.

According to organisers, 53 teams (both boys and girls) from different states are taking part in the seven-day-long tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)