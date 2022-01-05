Left Menu

White House: Biden is prioritizing diversity in Fed picks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2022 02:08 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 02:08 IST
White House: Biden is prioritizing diversity in Fed picks
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden is making diversity a priority in his selection of candidates for the Federal Reserve's seven-member board, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"It has been a priority for the president" to ensure that the Fed has diverse leaders, Psaki said.

She declined to specify when an announcement about filling open Fed seats would be made. "I expect we will have more soon," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022