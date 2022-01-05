France's Macron says he will make space policy announcements at meeting in Feb.
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-01-2022 02:17 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 02:14 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday told newspaper Le Parisien that he will host a summit on the European Union's space strategy with ministers from the bloc in February.
"I will make announcements on our strategy", Macron said in the interview, adding that the meeting will be held in Toulouse, where aviation, defence and space conglomerate Airbus is based.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Macron
- Airbus
- Emmanuel Macron
- Toulouse
- European Union's
- French
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Qatar Airways sues Airbus in A350 jet damage dispute
Putin and Macron discussed Ukraine and Mali during phone call -Kremlin
France's Macron discussed Donbas conflict in phone call with Russia's Putin
Brigitte Macron takes legal action against false rumours she was born a man
Draghi, Macron urge EU to allow more leeway for key spending in fiscal rules reform