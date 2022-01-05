France's Macron says he will make space policy announcements at meeting in Feb.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday told newspaper Le Parisien that he will host a summit on the European Union's space strategy with ministers from the bloc in February.

"I will make announcements on our strategy", Macron said in the interview, adding that the meeting will be held in Toulouse, where aviation, defence and space conglomerate Airbus is based.

