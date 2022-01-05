Left Menu

France's Macron rules out new COVID-19 curbs ahead of Wednesday meeting

I would like to do it," Macron said. As the clear favourite in the polls and only candidate in the field, Macron has not yet officially said he was running, although his lieutenants are already preparing a campaign.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2022 02:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 02:40 IST
France's Macron rules out new COVID-19 curbs ahead of Wednesday meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron late on Tuesday ruled out new COVID-19 health restrictions as he said decisions made last week will stay in force, when asked about a need for them as infections surged ahead of a government meeting on Wednesday.

Also asked about how to refinance France's heavy debt due to the pandemic, the president said this would be possible through increased economic activity, adding that as long as he was in office, there would be no tax hikes. France registered a new record of around 270,00 new daily cases on Tuesday.

In the detailed interview, Macron's first in the new year, the president also said he had a good mind to run for re-election in April, but avoided to explicitly announce his intention to run. "There is no false surprise. I would like to do it," Macron said.

As the clear favourite in the polls and only candidate in the field, Macron has not yet officially said he was running, although his lieutenants are already preparing a campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022