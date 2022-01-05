Left Menu

Bihar Deputy CMs, two ministers test positive for COVID-19

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-01-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 12:41 IST
Bihar Deputy CMs, two ministers test positive for COVID-19
Four members of the Nitish Kumar cabinet in Bihar, including both Deputy Chief Ministers Renu Devi and Tar Kishor Prasad, tested positive for COVID 19 Wednesday, officials said.

Besides the two Deputy CMs, those who tested positive are Ashok Choudhary and Sunil Kumar, the ministers for building construction, and prohibition, excise and registration respectively.

According to officials, all members of the cabinet had undergone RTPCR tests ahead of the cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

Those who have tested positive are in home isolation and experiencing mild to moderate symptoms.

Meanwhile, the state headquarters of the Chief Minister's Janata Dal (United) here has been shut down after the party's national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan tested positive the previous day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

